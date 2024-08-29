Man charged in shooting at Bucks County nightclub

A 27-year-old man was charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly shot a bystander during an altercation not involving the victim at a nightclub early Thursday morning in Morrisville, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

Pedro E. Rodriguez, of Trenton, surrendered to police Thursday afternoon and was being held on $5 million bail at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Morrisville Borough police responded just before 1:15 a.m. to a reported shooting at The Border Gentlemen’s Club at 440 S. Pennsylvania Ave. and found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head, left thigh, and under both armpits.

The victim was transported to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Detectives later learned that an altercation happened at the doorway of the nightclub when the victim, who was attempting to help nightclub staff and did not know Rodriguez, was shot.

Rodriguez and another man then fled in a Lexus SUV heading north on Route 1 into Trenton.

There were 17 patrons and staff inside the nightclub, so Rodriguez also was charged with 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

A representative for the nightclub could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.