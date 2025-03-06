Former South Jersey cop admits hacking women’s social media accounts and distributing nude photos

A former Mount Laurel police officer has pleaded guilty to hacking social media accounts of multiple women to obtain and then publicly post their nude photos, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said Thursday.

Ayron Taylor, 25, of Moorestown, pleaded guilty in Superior Court in Mount Holly on Monday to computer theft and official misconduct. Under an agreement with prosecutors, Taylor faces a possible 12 years in state prison when he is sentenced in September, Bradshaw said.

Taylor was arrested and charged in 2022 after a woman contacted Evesham Township police to report that an unknown person had hacked her Facebook and Snapchat accounts to access her nude photos and then distributed them to her Snapchat contacts and Facebook friends, as well as posted them on her Facebook wall.

The investigation determined that all the women allegedly targeted by Taylor had student email accounts through Rowan College of Burlington County and that Taylor illegally accessed around 5,000 such email accounts.

Taylor resigned from his job after the Mount Laurel Police Department suspended him with intent to terminate. Taylor had joined the department in October 2021 after graduating from the police academy.