A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with a 2017 murder in Colwyn Borough, Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland announced Friday.
Dorion Young-Jenkins, 27, of the 400 block of North Daggett Street, was charged with homicide, first-, second- and third-degree murder, robbery, and gun-related crimes, according to a news release.
On Oct. 16, 2017, Young-Jenkins and two other unnamed men allegedly drove to the home of the victim in the 200 block of South Fourth Street in Colwyn with the intent to rob him of money and marijuana. Young-Jenkins allegedly shot the victim, who was not identified by authorities. The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to the district attorney’s office.
At the time of the slaying, the Delaware County Times identified the victim as Ron Weston, who allegedly knew the gunman and was gunned down in front of his infant daughter and girlfriend. Weston was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died, according to the story.