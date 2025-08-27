Alleged South Jersey murder fugitive arrested in Villanova parking garage

A 26-year-old man wanted for allegedly killing his grandfather in South Jersey was apprehended on Wednesday in a parking garage at Villanova University, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Shawn A. Moir is accused of fatally stabbing 59-year-old Albert Moir with a kitchen knife late Tuesday night inside a residence on the 3000 block of Diamond Drive in Vineland and then fleeing the scene in his grandfather’s black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, authorities said.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia located the Tahoe inside a Villanova parking garage.

After conducting surveillance on the Tahoe, Moir was observed inside the vehicle and arrested without incident, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Moir was taken to Radnor Township Police Department for processing.

No reason was given for why Moir, who is facing charges of murder and related offenses in Cumberland County, was in the parking garage.

Robert Clark, Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal for the Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, acknowledged in a statement that Villanova “has seen significant law enforcement activity over the past couple weeks,” referring to an active-shooter hoax last week and another false report on Sunday.

“We are very pleased to have effected a safe arrest in a manner that avoided drawing student attention,” Clark said.