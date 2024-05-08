2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at New Jersey apartment complex, police say

Two people are dead after a murder-suicide at a Gloucester County apartment complex, officials said Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Academy Arms complex in Clayton, and found the bodies of Nina D. Sinclair-Green, 43, and Anthony J. Williams, 45, inside the apartment where they had lived together, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

Advertisement

Officials said Williams shot and killed Sinclair-Green, who was in the process of moving out of the apartment and gathering her things.

After shooting Sinclair-Green, police said, Williams also fired a handgun through the open front doorway of the apartment, striking a vehicle in an adjacent parking lot where Sinclair-Green’s family members were waiting. The woman’s family was there to help her with the move, police said, and were not injured.

Williams then turned the gun on himself, according to police, and took his own life while inside the apartment.

In the apartment complex’s parking lot, Fox 29 reported an emotional scene Tuesday night, with community members and law enforcement gathered outside.

“That’s the only person I ever had,” Damien Green, Sinclair-Green’s 20-year-old son, told television reporters that evening. “I want everybody to feel my pain and understand that this is real life. It’s not a game.”

Green shared that his late mother had recently overcome a 10-year battle with lymphoma and also had lupus.

An autopsy Wednesday determined that Sinclair-Green died from multiple gunshot wounds and deemed her death a homicide, officials said. Williams died from a single gunshot wound to the head, officials said.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office by calling 856-384-5622 the Clayton Police Department at 856-881-2301.