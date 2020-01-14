A Millville woman has been charged with murder after a man she allegedly stabbed with nail clippers during a fight at a mobile home complex died, officials said.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and Millville Police said in a joint statement that Kayla Ayala, 30, got into a physical altercation with Axel Torres, 35, in Ayala’s Country Meadows mobile home early Sunday morning.
Torres left but Ayala chased after him, triggering another fight that left the victim unconscious and suffering several stab wounds, including one to the leg inflicted by a nail clipper, police said.
Police arrived about 1 p.m. to find Torres had been returned to the mobile home and summoned medics, officials said. Torres was originally taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in critical condition, but died of his wounds Monday morning.
Taken into custody on assault charges, Ayala was charged with murder Monday after Torres died. She wa beings held at the Cumberland County jail to await a bail proceeding.