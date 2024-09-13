Nanny charged with neglecting 3-year-old who drowned in Chester County

A 28-year-old woman who was working as a nanny was arrested Friday and accused of criminally neglecting a 3-year-old child who drowned in a pond earlier this month, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Imani Lewis, of Richmond, Va., was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. Bail for Lewis was set at $100,000 and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Tredyffrin Township police responded to Wilson Farm Park for a report of a missing 3-year-old child who was non-verbal, according to the police criminal complaint.

Lewis was working as the child’s nanny and called 911 to report the child missing, police said.

Police searched the area and found the child, who was not further identified by the District Attorney’s Office, unresponsive in a storm water retention pond. The child was a boy, according to the affidavit of probable cause in Lewis’ arrest.

“The child was taken out of the water and emergency life-saving measures were administered, but unfortunately the child died,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“Investigators later determined that the Defendant had been in contact with several people through phone calls and text messages, before, during and after the victim had gone missing,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

“Video surveillance at the Wilson Farm Park showed the child victim utilizing the playsets while the Defendant was observantly using her cellphone and distracted from supervising the victim.”

Tredyffrin Police Chief Michael Beaty said in a statement: “This is a devastating death for the victim’s family. Our entire community has felt the effects of it.”