Mother charged with killing two toddlers in N.J.

A New Jersey mother killed her 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters by drowning them on Tuesday afternoon in their Lakewood home, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Naomi Elkins, 27, was arrested Tuesday and is being held on two counts of murder and weapons charges in connection with her children’s deaths.

Advertisement

Lakewood Township police arrived at the home on Shenandoah Drive at 4:50 p.m. in response to a report of two children in cardiac arrest, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said. Officers attempted to give life-saving aid but were unsuccessful. Both children were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both girls had been drowned with the 1-year-old also having been stabbed, officials said.

Elkins was taken into custody at the scene without incident. She is being held at the Ocean County jail until a detention hearing.

Lakewood is about 68 miles outside of Philadelphia and has a population of nearly 140,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.