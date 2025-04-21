The 24-year-old owner of a gun that injured a 5-year-old boy in Feltonville faces multiple charges

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man faces multiple criminal charges after a 5-year-old boy injured his hand while accidentally firing a gun the man owned, police said.

Nasir Baskerville was charged with possessing an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with evidence, police said.

The child found Baskerville’s gun in a Feltonville home after he had gone there with his 21-year-old sister. The 5 year old cut his hand on the gun slide as he was firing the weapon, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. The boy was treated for his injuries at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, which is where police encountered him.