A local Montco supervisor has been charged with sexually abusing a boy for years

A Skippack Township supervisor accused of soliciting child pornography has now been charged with sexually abusing a boy he was a caretaker of for several years, investigators said Monday.

Nick Fountain, 38, was arraigned late Sunday on involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and related charges, after, investigators say, he admitted to the crimes during an interview with Pennsylvania State Police detectives.

He remained in custody, denied bail. It was unclear if he had hired an attorney.

Fountain had been in custody since Sept. 24, when state police troopers arrested him on a warrant issued by the Hartford County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Maryland. Investigators there sought to arrest Fountain after he allegedly solicited nude pictures from an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.

As a precaution, given the nature of Fountain’s crimes and his access to children through two daycare centers he operates in Skippack and Gilbertsville, local detectives interviewed people close to him, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest in Montgomery County.

During an interview, a man told police that Fountain sexually abused him between the ages of 9 and 16, the affidavit said.

The abuse began in 2016, the man said, with the two of them wrestling. However, Fountain began to escalate their contact, encouraging the boy to take off his shirt, and, eventually all of his clothing.

During these assaults, Fountain would grope the man, the affidavit said. On other occasions, Fountain showed the man pornography, and performed oral sex on him.

When the man turned 16, Fountain attempted to initiate other sexual contact, but the man refused and fled, the affidavit said.

In a statement issued after Fountain’s arrest in September, the Skippack Board of Supervisors said they were shocked to learn of the charges he faces, and urged him to resign if the allegations were true.

Fountain serves as the board’s vice chair, and has served as a supervisor on the board since 2013.

He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Adam Katzman for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 15.