Philadelphia man arrested for shooting 80-year-old man in the head on Labor Day

Philadelphia Police have arrested a man they say shot an 80-year-old in the head on Labor Day in what appears to have been a random attack, police said Wednesday.

The victim is now in critical condition, officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 2600 block of Tasker Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found an 80-year-old man, whom police did not identify, unresponsive on the highway, with gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

Police took him to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was in critical condition Wednesday, said Capt. James Kearney, head of the non-fatal shootings unit.

On Tuesday, police arrested Nicholas Heyward-Walton, 25, at his home on the 1500 block of South Bailey Street. He was charged with attempted murder and related offenses, police said.

There was no altercation between the victim and the shooter, said Kearney, and the shooting appeared to be random.