Philly man arrested for 2023 fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend’s father, police say

After nearly two years, a Philadelphia man police say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s father in 2023 was arrested in connection with the crime.

Nicholas Santiago, 31, of the 4200 block of M Street, was arrested Wednesday morning at a residence on the 3800 block of North Fairhill Street in Hunting Park, police said, and he has been charged with murder and related crimes in the shooting death of Thomas Dooner, 38.

On the night of June 9, 2023, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 7100 block of Jackson Street, in the Tacony section of the city, and found Dooner on the street with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

He was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Santiago had recently ended a relationship with Dooner’s daughter, and he and the daughter, whom police did not identify, had an argument inside Dooner’s home, police said.

During the argument, Santiago threatened the daughter and others in the house before leaving, police said.

Santiago returned to the house soon afterward and shot Dooner before fleeing in a white Jeep, police said.

Investigators recently learned that Santiago was staying at the Hunting Park house and took him into custody on Wednesday.