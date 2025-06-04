15-year-old boy charged with murder in death of Norristown man allegedly linked to a gang feud

A 15-year-old boy on Wednesday was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Norristown shooting death of a 20-year-old man last month in what authorities said was an ongoing gang feud involving prior killings and anger over an Instagram post.

Kaleem Naseer Roland, of Norristown and who turns 16 on Thursday, is accused of gunning down Tahaj Andru “Pooh” Harrison on the 600 block of Corson Street shortly before 9:45 p.m. on May 23, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Steele also announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for 17-year-old Naseem Worrell, of Norristown, for first-degree murder in the death of Harrison, and the prosecutor was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. A third alleged shooter remains unidentified.

Norristown police were alerted to gunfire in the area and found Harrison dead in the rear yard of his residence, where he staggered to before collapsing in front of his mother, detectives said.

The investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Norristown police alleges that Harrison’s killing was the result of ongoing violence between two factions: the Grimy Boys/6’s, which the victim belonged to, and the rival All Black Bandits/300’s, which Worrell belongs to.

The police affidavit of probable cause indicated that Grimy Boys/6’s and All Black Bandits/300’s are actually four groups aligned into the two factions.

Steele said detectives recovered Instagram messages from several hours before Harrison’s death between him and Worrell about the ongoing feud and recent violence and killings between the groups.

Worrell thought one Instagram post by Harrison was disrespectful regarding a recent killing of one of Worrell’s associates, Steele said.

The allegedly disrespectful post was about the shooting death of 15-year-old Seth “Pop” Marshall two days earlier in Philadelphia, according to the police affidavit.

After Harrison was killed, All Black Bandits/300’s celebrated on Instagram with the hashtag #Murk4Pop, the affidavit said.

At least two other associates of the Grimy Boys/6’s have been killed in Philadelphia since 2022, the affidavit said.

The feuding factions are well known to law enforcement, Steele said.

Security video from the 600 block of Corson Street showed three males firing shots at Harrison, who was standing next to his residence. The males then ran from the scene.

Ballistic evidence from three different guns was recovered from the scene, Steele said. Roland also was charged with related offenses and was being held without bail at the Montgomery County Youth Detention Center. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 13.

Steele urged anyone with information about the third unidentified suspect, the incident or Worrell’s whereabouts to call Montgomery County Detectives at 610-278-3386 or Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.