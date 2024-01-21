A man on the way to his car was robbed then fatally shot in Norristown

As a man was walking to his vehicle on Saturday night, he was robbed and fatally shot on the first block of West Wood Street in Norristown, law enforcement authorities said.

At approximately 7:50 p.m., William Carter, 35, a Norristown resident, was found dead on the west side of West Wood Street by police.

In a joint statement with Montgomery County Detectives, Norristown police said Carter had left the home of an acquaintance to get something from his vehicle on Powell Street when he was robbed and shot.

Video surveillance captured three men running from a gray Toyota RAV4 to attack Carter, while a fourth man remained in the driver’s seat of the SUV.

Advertisement

After the robbery, one man shot and killed Carter. Then the assailants fled in the Toyota, driving westbound on West Wood Street “at a high rate of speed,” authorities said.

At approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, Norristown police were dispatched to a vehicle fire at Willow and Roberts Streets. There they found a Toyota RAV4 completely engulfed in flames less than a mile from the shooting scene. Authorities believe the vehicle was the one used by Carter’s attackers.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen in Cheltenham on Dec. 21.

A $5,000 reward is offered to anyone with information leading to the identification and arrest of Carter’s attackers.

Anyone with information is directed to call Norristown police at 610-270-0977 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.