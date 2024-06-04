4 people, including two teens, injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Four people were hospitalized on Monday night after a shooting in North Philadelphia.

Police were called to the 200 block of W. Westmoreland Street just after around 10:30 p.m. There were four victims, police said. Two men, ages 33 and 38, were shot in the leg; a 14-year-old boy was shot in the ankle; a 15-year-old boy was also shot in the leg.

All four victims are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

Officers believe the offenders to have fled on a moped while dressed in all black, but no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered. This is an ongoing investigation.

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text their tip line at 2215-686-8477.

There have been 342 nonfatal shooting victims in Philadelphia as of June 2, according to data from the Office of the Controller.