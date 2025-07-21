2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:10 p.m., a mother arriving by private vehicle brought her child to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

Advertisement

The location where the shooting occurred was reported to be at a private residence on the 2000 block of North 21st Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police secured the scene and initially found a bloody rag, but no other evidence, Small said.

Detectives were working to obtain a search warrant for the residence, Small said.

No other details were immediately available.