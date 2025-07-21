Skip to content
Crime & Justice

2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia

The boy's mother brought her child to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

File photo.
File photo.Read moreAlexandru Cuznetov / MCT

A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot Monday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Around 8:10 p.m., a mother arriving by private vehicle brought her child to Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said.

The location where the shooting occurred was reported to be at a private residence on the 2000 block of North 21st Street, said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police secured the scene and initially found a bloody rag, but no other evidence, Small said.

Detectives were working to obtain a search warrant for the residence, Small said.

No other details were immediately available.