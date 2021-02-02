Our goal is the health and safety of every child we care for. This is why the American Academy of Pediatrics encourages us to talk about firearm safety the way we talk about car seats, bike helmets, and smoke detectors. We counsel families that the safest home is one without guns. And for those who are unable or unwilling to remove firearms from their homes, we meet them where they are. We know that they, like us, want nothing more than to keep their children safe. So we join firearm safety experts in recommending safe storage.