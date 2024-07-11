2-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl wounded in North Philly drive-by shooting

A 2-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 11th Street.

The 2-year-old was shot twice in the left leg and the teen girl was shot once in the right leg, police said.

Both victims were taken by police to Temple University Hospital, and they were expected to be transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The shooter was described as a passenger in a white Jeep Cherokee, which fled the scene.