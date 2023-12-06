1 dead, 2 critically wounded in shooting inside North Philadelphia store

A man was killed and two others critically wounded in a shooting inside a neighborhood store late Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just before 5 p.m., the men were shot inside a store at the corner of Cambria and Hancock Streets.

A 34-year-old man shot twice in the head and once in the chest was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:45 p.m.

A 61-year-old man was taken by police to Temple with gunshot wounds to his head and chest. An unidentified man in his 20s also shot in the head was taken by medics to Temple.

Police reported no arrests.