9-year-old girl shot in North Philadelphia

The shooting happened shortly after 6:15 p.m. in the area of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police on the scene at a McDonald's near Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue. A 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg nearby around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and briefly went into the restaurant with her stepfather before being taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and then transferred to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, where she was reported in stable condition, police said.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
    by Robert Moran
A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 6:15 p.m., police were told there was a shooting at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue and the victim was being taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

Police did not immediately find a shooting scene but did confirm that the girl had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot would to her lower left leg. She was expected to be transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said.

Police said they found blood inside a McDonald’s at the southeast corner of the intersection, but no evidence of a shooting at that location.

The girl’s stepfather told police that he was walking with the girl when she was struck by a bullet. They briefly went inside the McDonald’s, then left for the hospital.

Police reported no arrests.