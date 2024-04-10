9-year-old girl shot in North Philadelphia

A 9-year-old girl was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in the leg Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 6:15 p.m., police were told there was a shooting at Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue and the victim was being taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital.

Police did not immediately find a shooting scene but did confirm that the girl had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot would to her lower left leg. She was expected to be transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said.

Police said they found blood inside a McDonald’s at the southeast corner of the intersection, but no evidence of a shooting at that location.

The girl’s stepfather told police that he was walking with the girl when she was struck by a bullet. They briefly went inside the McDonald’s, then left for the hospital.

Police reported no arrests.