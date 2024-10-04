Teen critically wounded in shooting on SEPTA bus in North Philly

A 17-year-old was critically wounded in a shooting on a SEPTA bus Friday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred just after 6:15 p.m. on Allegheny Avenue near Third Street, police said. The teen was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in extremely critical condition with several gunshot wounds.

The suspected shooter got off the bus and fled in a silver Kia, which was located and pursued by police until it crashed at Fifth Street and Glenwood Avenue, said Inspector D.F. Pace. One person in the Kia was apprehended but another ran away. Police recovered a gun at the crash scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Some spent shell casings were found outside the bus, so investigators are looking into the possibility of some shots fired outside the bus, Pace said.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said some of the gunshots hit the engine area and disabled the bus.