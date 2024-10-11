Skip to content
Teenage boy is shot and wounded in North Philadelphia

Police on the 1300 block of West Lippincott Street where a teenage boy was found shot several times, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.Read moreSteven M. Falk / Staff Photographer
    by Robert Moran
A 13-year-old boy was shot several times Friday night in North Philadelphia, police said.

Just after 8 p.m., the boy was found on the 1300 block of West Lippincott Street with several gunshot wounds to his lower back and right thigh, said Capt. Christopher Bradshaw.

The was transported by police to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Bradshaw said video showed the boy running and then collapsing in front of his home on Lippincott.

Police had not identified any suspects.

Steve Falk contributed to this article.