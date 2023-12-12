Man accused of shooting two officers in North Philadelphia will face charges of attempted murder

A 40-year-old man accused of shooting two Philadelphia police officers in North Philadelphia Sunday is expected to face charges of attempted murder, police said.

Dioul Devaughn will face charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, simple assault, and various related offenses, according to police. Devaughn, who was injured when he and police officers traded gunfire in Holmesburg early Sunday morning, was still in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Both officers were treated and released from Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by Monday.

The two officers, whose names have not been released, were shot after responding to a report of a person with a gun around Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia around 2:30 a.m., police said. A man wearing a tan, puffy jacket boarded a gray pickup truck, firing a gun, police said.

A sergeant spotted a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck on the 7300 block of Brous Avenue with a man wearing a tan-colored jacket inside, police said. After requesting additional units, the sergeant turned on his emergency lights and siren at St. Vincent Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Dodge Ram pulled over to the right side of the road, police said.

When the sergeant approached the truck, the Dodge Ram sped off on St. Vincent and then drove northbound in the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard, police said.

Shortly after, two highway patrol officers attempted to get the truck to pull over at Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road, police said. The truck then rammed their patrol car from behind..

Devaughn then opened fire on the officers, hitting one in the ankle and grazing his head, police said. The other officer was grazed by a bullet on the bridge of his nose.

Both officers shot back, police said. Two more highway patrol officers arrived and also fired at Devaughn, police said. It is unclear which of the four officers struck the suspect.

The two injured officers are a 32-year-old who is a nine-year veteran of the department, and a 31-year-old who has been with the department for six years.

The other two officers at the scene were not injured.

All of the officers who fired their guns are on administrative duty pending officer-involved shooting and internal affairs investigations, police said.