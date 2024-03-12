Third person arrested in shooting of students at Northeast bus stop

A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of eight teenagers in Northeast Philadelphia last week, police said.

A 19-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday and is expected to be charged for his alleged role in the shooting at Rising Sun and Cottman Avenues last Wednesday, said department spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp.

The man’s name was not immediately available.

The third arrest comes the day after law enforcement announced that Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs had been arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes for their alleged role in the shooting. A fourth person involved remains at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated.