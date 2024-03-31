Tacony church says its donations were stolen over Easter weekend

Leaders of a Catholic church in Philadelphia’s Tacony section said their wooden donation box was broken apart and the money inside stolen over Easter weekend.

Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church left its doors unlocked over the holiest week on the Christian calendar so parishioners could pray freely. Tony Volpe, the church’s sexton, said he discovered the theft Saturday afternoon.

“The unthinkable happened during our week of Jesus,” church leaders wrote on Facebook. “It is very sad that we left the church open for the wake of Jesus and that this happened.”

It’s unclear how much money was inside the donation box at the time of the theft. Volpe told 6abc that the funds go toward helping the community and chapel renovations.

“We’re not a wealthy parish, but we need every cent we can get, and it is a hardship to our parish,” he said.

Philadelphia police told 6abc that officers went to the church Saturday, when Volpe filled out a police report. The Inquirer requested a copy of the police report on Sunday but did not immediately hear back.

Church leaders say they hope the person who stole the money will consider returning it.

“We so desperately need every dollar that is donated to our parish,” they wrote on Facebook. “It is very sad that all churches have to be just a little bit more aware of the monies [sic] and that people will steal.”

It’s not the first time a Philadelphia church has been the subject of donation theft.

In 2016, a man broke into Our Lady of Calvary Church on Knights Road in the Northeast and also stole a donation box.

“It’s hard to even imagine that someone would steal from the church, especially on Holy Saturday,” Our Lady of Consolation leaders wrote. “But we will have our [M]asses and we will still celebrate Easter. It’s just a shame that someone did that to our parish.”