Man who stabbed park ranger in Rittenhouse Square shouted ‘go back to your country,’ police said

The stabbing of a park ranger in Rittenhouse Square on Sunday afternoon was a hate crime, authorities said Tuesday as they announced that Thomas Riceman, 34, had been charged with attempted murder and ethnic intimidation in connection with the attack.

The park ranger, a 40-year-old man, was in a booth in the center of the park when Riceman jumped on him and stabbed him in the face and head with a pair of scissors, said Philadelphia Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore.

“Go back to your country, you immigrant,” he shouted as he attacked the man, Vanore said. After a struggle, the ranger was able to subdue and handcuff Riceman.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation and related crimes, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said.

The ranger was treated at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and released Sunday, police said.