A former Philadelphia police officer was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually assaulting multiple young girls and witness retaliation, often allegedly posing as an active officer to lure children in what District Attorney Larry Krasner called some of the worst allegations he’s seen.

Patrick Heron, 52, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a slew of offenses relating to sexual contact with young girls, Krasner announced Friday. The former officer, who Krasner said retired in 2019, was charged crimes that included unlawful contact with minors, computer sex acts with children, indecent assault on a person younger than 13, and stalking.

The charges announced Friday all allegedly happened while Heron was no longer a Philadelphia police officer. But investigators believe that there are more victims and witnesses who have not yet come forward and are not ruling out the possibility that Heron committed crimes while an active officer.

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Krasner said. “This is every teacher’s nightmare. You got a guy who’s born in 1969 who is going after little kids. Young teens. This is awful conduct at every level. And even more awful when you’re in a position of public trust or were or are pretending you still are.”

The Philadelphia Police Department did not provide comment on Heron’s arrest.

According to Krasner, Heron would send electronic messages to victims to groom them and try to coerce them into meeting him in person. Often, Heron would allegedly say he was an active police officer, despite already being retired. Heron would solicit intimate photos and videos of the underage victims, Krasner said.

Along with allegedly grooming and assaulting young girls, Heron is accused of intimidating and harassing victims and witnesses, both adult and juvenile, Krasner said. According to court documents, Heron was arrested in April and charged with stalking, retaliation against witness or victim harassment, and lewd, threatening language.

“This is not only about terrible conduct,” said Krasner. “It’s about a pretty terrible effort at a coverup, intimidation, and abuse of pretty much every process we have

On what appears to be Heron’s Facebook page, several people called out his alleged inappropriate behavior with children, posting screenshots of messages Heron allegedly sent young girls to try to convince them to meet him alone and in person.