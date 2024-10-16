Man police say injured 3 nurses at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in hit-and-run assault surrenders

The man police say struck four people, including three nurses, at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a hit-and-run assault Saturday, turned himself into police.

Jaadir Goodwyn, accompanied by his lawyer, surrendered at Philadelphia Police Headquarters around noon Wednesday and faces multiple charges, including first degree aggravated assault and related crimes, said Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Goodwyn’s surrender comes a day after police held a news conference identifying him as the suspect in the hit-and-run assault that left three nurses injured, including one who is still in critical condition, fighting for his life.

At the Tuesday news conference, Vanore said that before the hit-and-run, three men got out of the Jeep, went inside the hospital’s E.R., and pleaded for help. Soon after, the three men who had begged for help jumped back into the car and peeled off from the hospital, driving right into the three nurses and their associate they had dropped off, he said. The incident happened at around 4:20 a.m.

The shooting victim was initially wounded on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue, police said. He has not been identified and police said he was in stable condition.

The nurses who were injured are a 36-year-old man who was still listed in critical condition and two other men — ages 51 and 37 — who were reported in stable condition.

Police are still working to identify the two other people who were in the Jeep as well as what led to the shooting on Belmont Avenue, said Vanore.