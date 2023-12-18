Cyclist accused of machete attacks on Pennypack trail arrested, charged with attempted murder

Philadelphia Police on Sunday arrested a man they say attacked people last month along Pennypack Park with a machete, slashing them while riding a bike.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested on the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue and is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related crimes, police said.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22, a person jogging on the Pennypack Park trail, in the area of the 2800 block of Holme Avenue, was attacked by Diaz while he was riding a bicycle, police said. Diaz slashed the victim with a machete multiple times on the arms and hands and the victim was treated at Nazareth Hospital, police said.

Just two days later, around 9 a.m. Nov. 24, a person walking the trail near the 2800 block of Winchester Avenue was attacked by Diaz, who was once again wielding a large knife, and riding a black bicycle, police said. The victim was slashed on the right arm and hands and was treated at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said.

Along with the two attacks, a person reported an encounter with a man on the Pennypack Park Trail at around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 25, where a man riding a black bicycle became aggressive.