Suspect barricaded inside Tacony home following alleged assault of Philadelphia firefighter

A man barricaded himself inside a home in the city’s Tacony section after allegedly attacking a Philadelphia Fire Department lieutenant Friday morning.

Police responded to the incident just before 10 a.m. after receiving a report that an unidentified suspect had assaulted a firefighter on the 7100 block of Jackson Street, authorities said. The man then fled into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT was notified of the situation, which remained ongoing late Friday morning, police said.

It was not immediately clear why the fire department was in the area, or what the lieutenant’s condition was following the alleged assault.