A 39-year-old man was killed by two men who struck him with a blunt object on the head Saturday evening in South Philadelphia, police said.
The man was struck one time in the head by two men wearing dark clothing at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Reed Street, just around the corner from where an explosion Thursday claimed the lives of two people and destroyed at least three homes.
Medics responded to the scene within a few minutes and pronounced the man dead at the scene.
No weapon was recovered at the scene and no one had been arrested as of Sunday morning. Police are investigating.