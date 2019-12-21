Fire Department workers on Saturday night recovered the remains of a second victim from inside the wreckage of homes leveled during Thursday’s explosion and fire in South Philadelphia, city officials said.
Kathy Matheson, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Fire Department, confirmed the discovery in an email around 5:15 p.m. She did not identify the victim or specify where the body had been found.
The discovery came about 24 hours after rescue workers pulled the body of another victim from the rubble on the 1400 block of South Eighth Street. Crews had been attempting to search the site since the fire was placed under control Thursday, fighting bitter cold and a pile of debris that destroyed three rowhouses and rendered two others structurally unstable.
The demolition of the two unstable properties began as the sun set Saturday, following the extraction of the second victim.
A man who lived in one of the houses, and declined to give his name, stood next to a parked police car and watched as a large excavator ripped the walls of his house down.
The cause of the three-alarm blaze remained under investigation Saturday. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel on Friday called the incident a “gas-fed fire” but declined to elaborate, saying answers could take “quite some time” to determine.
This is a developing story that will be updated.