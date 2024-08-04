Shootings, a fatal stabbing and vandalism of a war memorial marked a destructive weekend in Philly

A 26-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were injured in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday morning, as part of a weekend that included a fatal stabbing and the defacing of a World War I memorial.

In the double shooting, police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body but did not provide details on the injuries to the teenager.

The victims were found in the 6200 block of Reedland Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. They were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were reported in stable condition, police said.

That shooting followed a couple of other violent incidents Sunday morning, including a fatal stabbing.

At 8:26 a.m., a 55-year-old woman was stabbed once in the neck and multiple times in both legs on the 2100 block of South Seventh Street in South Philadelphia, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was detained for further questioning, police said, but no weapon had been recovered. An investigation by the Homicide Unit continued.

Earlier Sunday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue in Frankford around 3:45 a.m., police said.

He was taken by private car to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was in critical condition, and was expected to be transferred to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, police said.

No arrests were reported and no weapons had been found, police said.

Police said they were also investigating two deaths of undetermined origin.

One was a 61-year-old man found dead inside a residence in the 5600 block of Larchwood Avenue in the Cobbs Creek section of North Philadelphia. Police said the heavily decomposed body was found around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the backyard of a property on the 1900 block of East Pike Street in Frankford, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Northeast Detectives Division also is investigating a vandalism incident reported shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Someone had painted the words “Hamas is here” in red on a World War I monument at the intersection of Rising Sun, Cottman, and Oxford Avenues in the Burholme section, police said.

The graffiti, believed to be a reference to the Israeli/Hamas war, was quickly scrubbed from the monument that bears the names of war veterans from the neighborhood.

Police were encouraging anyone with information to contact them.