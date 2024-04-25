Man killed in hit-and-run crash in University City

A 55-year-old Philadelphia man who was crossing the street in University City was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday, police said, by a driver who fled the scene, but later reported the incident to police.

Jonathan Mack, was in the crosswalk on the 3600 block of Spruce Street at 5:35 a.m. when a woman driving a Buick Enclave eastbound on Spruce Street hit him, police said. Mack was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:06 a.m.

As police were investigating, the driver, a 41-year-old woman, arrived at the 18th Police District to report the crash. Her car was found on the 4900 block of Larchwood Street, police said.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.