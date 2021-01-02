Several people were arrested Thursday night after police and city highway patrol officers responded to reports of large unruly crowds and vandalism at federal buildings in Philadelphia.
Police observed a crowd on the 900 block of Market Street at about 8:50 p.m. Thursday, on New Year’s Eve. A 25-year-old man threw a brick through a window of the Robert Nix Federal Building, according to police.
The man, along with another man, age 24, and two 23-year-old women, all dressed similarly in black clothing, tried to flee the scene, but were taken into police custody.
The damage to the Nix building was estimated at $3,000.
Shortly after at 9 p.m., Philadelphia Highway Patrol officers were also in the area of 900 Market Street responding to reports of a large group of people breaking windows and spray-painting the federal building.
Officers stopped three individuals who had spray paint on their clothes, markers in their possession, and other suspicious materials.
A 25-year-old man had a glass jar with a fuse going into a bottle with a strong flammable odor, police said. He also had a container with a powder labeled “Fire Starter.”
A 22-year-old woman had bottles of liquids with chemicals and spray paint on her hands and clothes, police said.
And a 26-year-old woman had spray paint on her clothing.
All three were taken into custody. The materials will be examined by bomb technicians, police said.