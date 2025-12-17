A former corrections officer pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a prisoner at Philly’s Federal Detention Center

A former corrections officer at Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually assaulting a female prisoner inside her cell last year — a violent attack that occurred while the victim was in protective custody because of ongoing mental health issues, prosecutors said.

Michael Jefferson, 43, said little as he entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April, and faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars.

Jefferson was charged earlier this year with crimes including aggravated sexual abuse and deprivation of rights for attacking a prisoner inside the detention center on the 700 block of Arch Street on July 6, 2024.

Prosecutors said Jefferson entered the woman’s cell, where she’d been sleeping; placed his hands on her shoulders and told her not to say anything; then pinned her down and sexually assaulted her.

The victim reported the assault to other guards the next morning, once Jefferson’s shift was over, prosecutors said. Evidence supported her account of having been sexually abused, prosecutors said, and showed she’d been physically injured during the attack.

The victim, who was not identified in court documents, later sued Jefferson, describing the attack as a rape and saying it occurred while she was housed in isolation and on suicide watch.

Her lawyers have accused the Bureau of Prisons of failing to protect her from Jefferson, in part because they said another officer either ignored the assault or was improperly absent from his post when it occurred.

The detention center can house up to 950 prisoners, most of whom are either awaiting federal trial or serving short sentences after being convicted.