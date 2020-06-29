A 33-year-old man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for leading a drug-trafficking organization in North Philadelphia, prosecutors said Monday.
George Felts of Philadelphia pleaded guilty in November to multiple drug-trafficking offenses involving hundreds of pounds of narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
From early 2016 until November 2017, Felt and other members of the drug gang flew from Philadelphia to California with large amounts of cash hidden in carry-on luggage to purchase the narcotics. The drug gang then shipped the narcotics using the U.S. mail to businesses in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia for later distribution, prosecutors said.
Felt also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones to five years of supervised release.