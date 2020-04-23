Philadelphia Police are looking for several people who stole packages of food from a South Philadelphia distributor earlier this month.
The thefts happened between April 12 and April 14, authorities say, in a food distribution area on the 3300 block of South 3rd Street.
Surveillance video shows a van pulling up behind a trailer and at least two individuals carrying boxes of food from the trailer to their car.
Police say the suspects were driving a dark green 2001 Ford Club Wagon E150 van with tinted windows and Pennsylvania plates. The license plate number, they say, is KSR 6766.
Philadelphia Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-8477, text 773847, or use the online form at www.phillypolice.com/forms/submit-a-tip. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The location of the alleged crime is not listed as one of the city’s free food pick-up sites for families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is in an area full of food warehouses. It was unclear where the food was going to be distributed.