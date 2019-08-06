A 31-year-old former Harvard University student wanted in the weekend fatal shooting of his father in Northeast Philadelphia was arrested Tuesday in Cambridge, Mass., officials said.
The manhunt for Sohan Panjrolia ended after police and U.S. marshals swarmed an area near Harvard Square.
Cambridge police had issued an alert before Panjrolia was arrested saying he was believed to be in the area and was “considered dangerous.” The search prompted authorities to direct residents there to shelter-in-place as police swarmed the area.
A Harvard spokesperson said in an email that Panjrolia earned a bachelor of liberal arts degree in 2013 from the Harvard University Extension School, which “serves students seeking part-time, online courses and nonresidential programs.”
Philadelphia police said Panjrolia shot and killed his 60-year-old father, Mahendra B. Panjrolia, with an assault rifle Saturday evening in their home on the 1900 block of Conwell Avenue in the Bustleton section.
The son fled with the weapon in a car that was later found nearby, police said.
In issuing an alert for the suspect, police said he suffered from schizophrenia and might be using narcotics.
Panjrolia will remain in custody in Cambridge pending extradition back to Philadelphia to face murder charges.
