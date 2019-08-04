Police said they were searching Northeast Philadelphia last Saturday for a man they believed fatally shot his own father.
The victim, a 64-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the head and chest at a private residence on the 1900-block of Conwell Avenue. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:35 p.m.
Police said the shooter is believed to have been the man’s 31-year-old son, armed with an assault rifle. He reportedly fled the scene of the shooting in a gray Toyota Camry. The car was located unoccupied on the 9800-block of Clark Street.
No arrest had been made late Saturday.