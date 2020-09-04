Six people — including a man who was asleep in his upstairs apartment — were shot overnight in East Germantown, leaving three of them in critical condition, police said.
Police responded to the 700 block of East Chelten Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Thursday, where they discovered six men, ranging in age from 18 to 48 , suffering from gunshot wounds.
A 23-year-old man who was shot once in the chest, a 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the leg, and a 22-year-old man who was shot several times throughout his lower body all remain in critical condition, police said Friday.
Responding officers also found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back and shoulder. He is in stable condition, police said. A 22-year-old man, who was shot in his left leg, is also in stable condition.
Those five men were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police. In total, 31 bullet casings were found, police said at the scene.
Officers responding to the shooting also found a 48-year-old man who had been shot once in the groin area by a stray bullet while sleeping in his upstairs apartment. He was also taken to Einstein, and remains in stable condition.
The gunfire was followed by another shooting around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the 5000 block of North Broad Street in the city’s Logan section, where responding officers discovered a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound behind his left ear. He was transported to Einstein and remains in stable condition, police said.
In both cases, police said that no weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made.
The overnight shootings mark the latest wave of gun violence plaguing the city this year. As of Sept. 1, at least 1,309 people had been shot in Philadelphia, and 307 people have died.