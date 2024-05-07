Police seek help identifying driver after 3 pedestrians were hurt in a Philly hit-and-run

Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night while trying to cross a street in Kensington, police said, including a 56-year-old woman who was critically injured. Now, officials are asking for help locating the driver.

About 9 p.m., a dark-colored minivan with red and white logos on both sides was traveling east on East Venango Street when the driver veered around another vehicle and struck two men, ages 59 and 32, and a woman who were crossing B Street, police said.

The minivan driver made a right onto B Street and the vehicle was last seen fleeing south down that street.

Police do not know the make or model of the vehicle, Capt. Robert Heinzeroth, a commanding officer for the Philadelphia Police Department’s Crash Investigation Division, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday. But investigators said they believe that the logos on both sides of the minivan’s sliding doors will make it recognizable to someone.

“I think this van with logos on the side is rather unique,” he said. “Someone will recognize this van.”

According to Heinzeroth, the woman who was struck remains at Temple University Hospital with head trauma and internal injuries. The two other victims had minor wrist injuries and were in stable condition.

Based on the vehicle’s speed and the impact of the crash, there was “no way” the driver was unaware that three people had been struck, the police captain said.

“To strike one person in a hit-and-run is unconscionable,” Heinzeroth said. “But to strike three and just keep going, it’s exceptionally callous.”

Police ask that anyone with information contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.