Fugitive sought in 3 Philly homicides, including shooting death of 16-year-old boy

The U.S. Marshals Service on Monday said it was offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 24-year-old Tyvine Jones, a North Philadelphia man who is wanted in three homicides, including the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in 2020.

Jones is alleged to be a member of the Blumberg street gang, with the alias “Blumberg Eerd,” and has a tattoo on his neck that says “Blumberg Baby,” and one on his left hand that says “Blumberg 24 Projects.” Jones has the name “Nehemiah” tattooed over his right eye, and another tattoo on his left arm that says “Savage.”

Jones is Black, 6 feet tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, the U.S. Marshals Service said. His last known address was on the 2600 block of North Chadwick Street.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not identify the victims in the three homicide cases, but said they were ages 16, 20, and 23, and that the killings occurred in August 2020 on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street, in May 2022 on the 1600 block of Erie Avenue, and in September 2022 on the 1600 block of Creston Street.

Philadelphia police on Monday confirmed that Jones was one of two alleged perpetrators in the killing of 16-year-old Heyward Garrison, who was shot multiple times on Aug. 23, 2020, shortly after 1 a.m. on the 2200 block of West Diamond. He died about a half-hour later at Temple University Hospital.

Anthony Watson, who preformed and recorded as a rapper by the name of Blumberg Geez, had been sought in the teen’s death.

On May 31, 2023, Watson was shot in the head on the 1800 block of North Woodstock Street. He was taken to Temple hospital and died a few hours later.

Watson and Jones, as Blumberg Geez and Blumberg Eerd, recorded several tracks together, and both are believed by police to have been involved in Garrison’s killing.

In 2024, the District Attorney’s Office released the names of fugitives being sought for homicides and identified Tyvine Jones as the alleged killer of Wesley Rodwell.

Rodwell, 20, was fatally shot on the 1600 block of West Erie Avenue on May 25, 2022.

The last victim, whose age, month and year of death, and shooting location matched the information provided by the U.S. Marshals Service, was Ryan D. Findley.

Findley, 23, was gunned down on the 1600 block of Creston Street on Sept. 26, 2022.

The $5,000 reward for Tyvine Jones will be processed immediately upon his arrest, not his conviction, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Tips can be offered through the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS (8477) or at www.usmarshals.gov.

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said in a statement: “Tyvine Jones represents the very worst society has to offer. His disregard for human life poses a continued threat to the public and he should be considered armed and highly dangerous.”