Philadelphia’s violent streak continued this weekend as five teenagers were shot, one fatally, in the city from Saturday night into Sunday morning, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot as well.
In the fatal shooting, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot outside on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and ran to the southwest corner of Van Pelt and Diamond Streets, where he collapsed. Witnesses in a nearby car started to drive him to the hospital, but flagged down a police officer while en route, police said. The officer took the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m., police said.
No arrests have been made. Police did not release the victim’s name. They urged anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334, call 911, or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-8477.
Two shootings Saturday evening appeared to be connected to gunfire at Malcolm X Park in West Philadelphia.
Shortly after 9 p.m., police said they found a 19-year-old gunshot victim in a corner store in the 500 block of South 52nd Street after responding to a call about someone with a gun at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue at the park. The victim had two gunshot wounds to his left leg.
Later, a 29-year-old man went to Mercy Catholic Medical Center-Mercy Fitzgerald Campus by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right elbow.
Police said both victims reported they were near Malcolm X Park when they heard gunshots. No arrests were reported.
Later Saturday night, police said a 15-year-old girl flagged down a 12th District officer parked at 58th Street and Chester Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia and told him she had been shot in the arm. He drove her and a witness to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in stable condition. Earlier, police had received a report of gunshots near 5800 Trinity Street, near the Francis Myers Park, but could not locate a victim, they said.
Police said the girl who was shot was in Francis Myers Park with a large group around 11 p.m. when a fight began and someone fired one shot into the air. The victim and her friend ran. While running on Trinity Street, they heard another gunshot and the victim realized she had been shot, police said.
No arrests were reported in that incident.
And at 3:39 a.m. Sunday, two teens were shot outside on the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue in Parkside, police said. A 16-year-old male was shot once in the back, and a 17-year-old was shot once in the right leg, police said. Both were taken by private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian. The 16-year-old was in critical condition, the 17-year-old in stable condition, police said.
No arrests were reported.
The shootings came on top of three, one of which was fatal, that occurred on Friday night and Saturday afternoon, and follow two consecutive weekends in Philadelphia when total shooting victims reached 25 and 30, respectively.