In the fatal shooting, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot outside on the 2200 block of West Diamond Street in North Philadelphia shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and ran to the southwest corner of Van Pelt and Diamond Streets, where he collapsed. Witnesses in a nearby car started to drive him to the hospital, but flagged down a police officer while en route, police said. The officer took the victim, who had multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m., police said.