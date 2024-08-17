25-year-old killed in an Olney neighborhood park

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Philadelphia’s Tacony Creek Park, police said.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 700 block of East Olney Avenue, inside Tacony Creek Park, around 7:30 p.m., police said.

They found a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and torso, police said. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead before 8 p.m., police said.

No arrests have been reported and police said no weapon was recovered.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest. The Philadelphia Police Department urges people with anonymous tips to contact the Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334 or the 215-686-8477 tip line.