Philadelphia Police narrowing in on suspect who stomped out driver’s windshield

Philadelphia Police say they are narrowing in on a motorcyclist who stomped out the back windshield of a woman’s car near City Hall before sticking a gun in the face of the driver and headbutting her as she came out to confront him on Sunday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, a group of ATV, dirt bike, and motorcycle riders crowded around the intersection of South Penn Square Street and South Broad Street next to City Hall, according to a video posted to Instagram by a person riding a double-decker tour bus.

The video shows a motorcyclist, wearing a black T-shirt, black-and-gold helmet, and khaki pants, dismounting from a black motorcycle and jumping on a nearby burgundy sedan that appeared to be unable to move forward because it was surrounded by the group of ATV and bike riders. The rider then stomped on the back windshield of the car, above where the woman’s two children were seated, smashing the glass and sending pieces flying through the car.

As the motorcyclist jumps off the back of the car, what appears to be a handgun falls from his waistband. The driver, whom CBS3 identified as Nikki Bullock, 23, of Prospect Park, gets out of her car and confronts the motorcyclist, who then appears to point his gun in Bullock’s face. He then headbutts her.

Advertisement

He put the gun back into his waistband. Bullock then pushes the man off his bike, before he gets back on and flees. Bullock and another adult are seen carrying children out of the car.

There were two children and one other adult in the car that was damaged, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore. No injuries to Bullock or those in the car were reported, he said.

No arrests have been made, Vanore said, but police have received numerous helpful tips on the widely viewed video. Efforts to reach Bullock were unsuccessful.

A Philadelphia Police patrol car is also seen a few car lengths behind where the confrontation happened, in the outer left lane. Vanore said it was unclear if the officer or officers in the car were able to see the altercation.

“Looks to me like it’s caught in the traffic out there. So I don’t think that car could reach them,” he said.

Police released screen grabs of the video, in an effort to solicit the public’s help in identifying the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist’s helmet has gold decals and there is a tattoo on the rider’s right arm. The T-shirt the rider was wearing had the words “You Ain’t No Killa” on the back.

Technology, investigations key to crackdown

At a news conference Monday, District Attorney Larry Krasner called the conduct “completely outrageous,” and blamed the motorcyclist.

”There is no excuse for jumping on the back of somebody else’s car and smashing a window above a child,” he said. “And there will be a price to pay when that person is caught.”

Krasner said he has had many meetings with police about how to crackdown on motorbikes and ATVs, but said street-level enforcement is challenging. Police Department policy prevents officers from pursuing the bikers and engaging in high-speed chases, which could put pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

The answer, he said, is using more technology, wiretaps, and deep-dive investigations to target the ring leaders and prevent the meet-ups before they happen, “rather than something we have to catch on the street.” He said his office hopes to use the funding it received to investigate carjackings and auto thefts to look more closely at the bike and car meet-ups.

”This has to stop,” he said. “We know how dangerous this is, we know how much you are endangering other people with your conduct, and there is a price to pay for that.”