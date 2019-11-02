An off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot at two men who attempted to carjack him at gunpoint early Saturday morning in the city’s East Germantown section, police said.
No injuries were reported and the two men were in police custody.
Police did not reveal the identity of the officer and said an investigation continues.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Chelten Avenue. Police said the off-duty officer fired his weapon out the window of his vehicle at the alleged carjackers.