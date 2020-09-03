Police on Wednesday night said they had located and interviewed a juvenile who left the scene of a multiple-vehicle accident that killed a 35-year-old man and injured six other people — including a 5-year-old boy — Tuesday afternoon in the city’s Overbrook Park section.
The juvenile, who was not named or described further, was interviewed by police in the presence of the juvenile’s parents. The investigation is continuing and no one else is being sought.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. at Haverford Avenue and Rhoads Street, police said. A 2013 Ford Taurus was heading east on Haverford at high speed and struck a 2001 Honda S2000, and caused a chain reaction involving several parked cars. The 35-year-old man, who had been sitting in the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Witnesses described the driver of the Ford as a young female. After the accident, she took a child strapped in a car seat out of the car and began to run, but after a short distance left the car seat on the sidewalk and ran away with the child in her arms.