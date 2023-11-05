A would-be robber was fatally shot at a Frankford pizza shop, police say

Two men attempting to rob a pizza shop in Philadelphia’s Frankford section Saturday night ended up exchanging gunfire with a store employee — and one of the would-be robbers was killed, according to police.

The incident occurred at George’s Famous Pizza on Oxford Avenue around 8 p.m., when the two men entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. One, armed with a handgun that was loaded with an extended magazine, fired his weapon and tried to go behind the counter, police said. Then, according to the police incident report, the store employee “began shooting in self-defense.”

The unidentified would-be robber was shot multiple times, according to the report, and pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. The person who was with him reportedly fled on foot and has not yet been identified. No employees or customers were injured in the incident.