An unoccupied Philadelphia Police car was set on fire overnight near Passyunk Square. Part of the vehicle was damaged, police said, but no one was injured.
The cruiser could be seen Wednesday morning parked outside the Third District precinct at 11th and Wharton Streets. The area around the front passenger side wheel well appeared to be charred.
The fire was set shortly after 3:15 a.m., police said, and it caused damage to the right wheel area and hood. The fire marshal declared it an arson, and police said they are investigating. No arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.
It was unclear whether the act was linked to an incident last month in which four unoccupied police cars were burned overnight. In that instance, at least two of the cars were burned from a tire, police said at the time.